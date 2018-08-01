Mauricio Pochettino Reveals 'Professional' Tottenham Youngster Could Star in Newcastle PL Opener

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said youngster Luke Amos has every chance of starting Spurs' opening Premier League game against Newcastle.

Pochettinon was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: "Football is about energy, desire, respect for yourself and your teammates, being professional. Of course, Luke Amos is a good example.

"He played three games of 90 minutes. He's not so young - 21 - but maybe he doesn't have Premier League experience but his performances in the three games showed it's not a problem to put him to play [against Newcastle]."

Hannah Foslien/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Due to a number of injuries affecting the Tottenham team at present, and those players involved in the World Cup semi finals not arriving back at the club until Monday, Spurs find themselves somewhat short-staffed on the pitch.

As such, Amos found himself being asked to pitch in during pre-season and the 21-year-old midfielder did just that.

At this rate, I won't be surprised with Poch starting Luke Amos against Newcastle in first game. Not a star name but he certainly looks ready to me as a PL squad regular — arunSpurs (@arunspurs) August 1, 2018

Amos played every minute of Tottenham's US tour, impressing in games against Roma, Barcelona and AC Milan, and giving himself a good shout at being included in the opening day squad for Spurs' clash with Newcastle.

Pochettino added: "Maybe he's going to play ahead of some senior players. I'm more than brave and if I believe in some players I go with all the consequences."

It's a far cry from 12 months ago, when the youngster found himself playing friendlies against the likes of Ebbsfleet United for Spurs' Under-23s team.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

There was never any doubt in the player's talent, but after a mixed loan at Southend United a couple of seasons ago it seemed uncertain if he would manage to carve out a professional career at the top level.





However, after an impressive loan at Stevenage put him back on the right path to higher level football, Amos now appears to have given himself a great chance of making his senior debut in a Spurs shirt on the opening day of the upcoming Premier League season.