Report Claims Fenerbahce Agree Loan Deal 'in Principle' for Outcast Leicester Striker

Fenerbahce are understood to have agreed a deal 'in principle' to take Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester, subject to personal terms being agreed.

Slimani was a record signing for the Premier League champions as they hoped to build on that fabled 2015/16 campaign. Eager to lift the goal burden off Jamie Vardy, the Foxes agreed a £29m deal for the Algeria international.

Slimani had scored 27 goals at Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga the season before and was expected to be a big hit. But the striker fell behind Vardy and Shinji Okazaki in the pecking order, making just 23 appearances in his first season at the King Power Stadium.

He failed to assert his position in the starting lineup the following season, scoring just one goal from 12 appearances and being made available for transfer in the January window.

Slimani secured a loan switch to Newcastle as he sought to escape his nightmare but it was a move that also proved difficult for the Algerian. He failed to break into the struggling side, making just four appearances with the Magpies and the switch was not made permanent.

Leicester once again made the player available this summer but has been short of suitors as he looked for a move outside the Premier League. The player’s former club Sporting CP were thought to be the favourites for his signature but a deal has not yet materialised.

According to Takvim, it’s Turkish giants Fenerbahce who have made the first serious approach and agreed a loan move for the player. Slimani will now fly out to Istanbul to discuss personal terms and complete a medical before the deal can be formalised.

Leicester have not recruited a replacement for Slimani yet but fellow flop Ahmed Musa has returned to the club with renewed fortunes after starring at the World Cup for Nigeria. Musa spent last season on loan at CSKA Moscow but could be offered a route back to the Leicester first team next season.