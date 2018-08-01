Why Ahmed Hegazi is Newcastle United's Best Option to Replace the Injured Florian Lejeune

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Newcastle United have been looking into new centre back options following Florian Lejeune's serious cruciate ligament injury, and one potential option that has emerged in West Brom's Ahmed Hegazi could be a brilliant option.

Having been relegated last season with the Baggies, Egyptian international Hegazi may well be looking for an escape back to Premier League football and be open to a move to Newcastle.

It had been widely expected that any replacement signed to cover Lejeune during his lengthy recovery would be a sub-par backup player. However, in signing Hegazi, Newcastle would be presented with another genuine, talented option at the back.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The 27-year-old is undeniably Premier League quality and was one of the standout performers among a poor West Brom side last season.

With Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez's tutelage, Hegazi could develop even further and become a formidable defender - much like has occurred with Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles.

It would also transform Newcastle's central defensive position from questionably lacking to impressively strong.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Currently, with Lejeune out, the Tyneside club are left with just Lascelles, Ciaran Clark and new signing Fabian Schar to draw on.


Youngster Josef Yarney has also been called in to offer an extra option during pre-season but it remains to be seen whether he could cut it in the Premier League at this stage.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Should the Magpies sign Hegazi, then you'd naturally expect him to jump ahead of Clark and maybe even Schar in the pecking order. The three players would be keenly fighting it out for positions alongside Lascelles.

It would be intense competition, which Benitez is known to want across his Newcastle team - believing it to help players thrive to perform their very best at all times.

It's a position of defensive solidity that Newcastle have lacked for many years, but fans thought that strength had finally started to form earlier this summer when Schar arrived - only for Lejeune's injury to bring things crashing back to reality. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It may take a bit of an outlay to sign the player - £10m at the latest reports - but the Magpies should now have some extra funds in the transfer kitty following striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's move to Fulham.

Commercially-speaking, Hegazi would be a wise investment as well.

Much like has occurred and been talked about with the signing of Newcastle's first Asian players in Ki Sung-yueng and Yoshinori Muto, Hegazi would offer another new market for Newcastle to advertise its brand: Egypt.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

It's a football-mad country that is rampant in its adoption of its Premier League stars.

Obviously, Mohamed Salah is a case in himself, but Hegazi is as much a stalwart of Egyptian football and the national team and should he move to a club like Newcastle and find good form, then it could lead to a whole new wave of Toon supporters emerging.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)