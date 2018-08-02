Arsenal Skipper Laurent Koscielny Hints at Emirates Stadium Exit Upon Expiry of Contract in 2020

Arsenal centre back Laurent Koscielny has suggested he could leave the club once his contract expires in 2020.

The 32-year-old, who is currently out of action after sustaining an Achilles injury in the Europa League semi final second leg defeat to Atletico Madrid in May, will be 34 by the time he reaches the end of his current deal, and admits it could be time for a new challenge by then.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to Nice-Marin, as quoted by The Express, he said: "I'm under contract until June 2020. Afterwards? I'm thinking of moving on, but I do not know where.

"This is not relevant anyway! I am in England, my family too. Then there will inevitably be a lot of question marks. The bottom line is to have health. I learned to relativise because there are so many more serious things in life."

Koscielny has been at the Emirates since signing in 2010 from French side FC Lorient for £8.5m, and has since become a fan favourite in the heart of the Arsenal's defence.

Winning three FA Cups during his time at the club, Koscielny has made 324 appearances for the Gunners, chipping in with 24 goals in all competitions.

His performances at club level has also led to international recognition for his native France, earning 51 caps since his debut in 2011, although his injury meant he had to watch from the sidelines as Les Bleus claimed their second World Cup this summer.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

With the injury to Koscielny, new manager Unai Emery has prepared for the absence of the Frenchman by signing Greek defender Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund as the Spaniard prepares for his first season in charge of the north London club.