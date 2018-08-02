Arturo Vidal's Son Talks Up Chances of Father's Switch to Either Barcelona or Inter This Summer

The son of Bayern Munich ace Arturo Vidal has taken to social media to claim that his father is set to leave the club this summer, and that his most likely destination is either Barcelona or Inter.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Vidal's son, Alonsito, claimed that his father will be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer after months of transfer speculation, and that his decision will be between the two footballing powerhouses. The report claims that Bayern are ready to let the Chilean leave, but will demand a fee close to the €35m they paid in 2015.

Arturo Vidal’s son saying his father has two teams he’s looking at, Barça or inter pic.twitter.com/HFpPPpChKS — 🅱️ ™️ (@FCBrian10i) July 28, 2018

Vidal has enjoyed a highly successful career to date, and has won a league title in last seven seasons - four with Juventus, and three during his current spell with Bayern. However, the Bundesliga giants are believed to be concerned over the 31-year-old's injury prone nature, and may look to find a more reliable option for the upcoming campaign.

Of course, it's difficult to put any stock in the claims of Vidal's son, as the nine-year-old is most likely looking to gain some social media buzz, rather than offer a genuine reflection of his father's transfer plans. However, Vidal does appear to be on the brink of an exit, and the suggestion destinations aren't the most farfetched options.

Barcelona are looking a little lighter in the middle of the park after losing club legend Andrés Iniesta at the end of last season, and sending Paulinho back to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande on loan. Inter meanwhile are desperate to challenge for the Serie A title this season, and will hope that a player of Vidal's extensive experience can aid their endeavours.

Meanwhile, Barça could be willing to let another fringe defender leave for the Premier League, with World Cup star Yerry Mina reportedly a top target of Manchester United. The Catalan side have already allowed left-back Lucas Digne to join Everton, and could well look to cash in on the interest in Mina while the player is still in high demand following his World Cup displays.