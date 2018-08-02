Journalist Andersinho Marques claims Bernard is close to securing his 'dream' move to AC Milan despite interest from Chelsea.

The Blues had been interested in signing the Brazil international but it is understood that Bernard is trying to push through a move to AC Milan. Marques states that the free agent is now waiting for the Serie A side's sporting director Leonardo to sign off on the deal.

The journalist goes on to explain that Chelsea had set a deadline of Tuesday for any deal to be concluded and it appears that Bernard has opted against a move to Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old is now expected to join up with Gennaro Gattuso as the Italian giants continue their rebuilding project.

Inter had also been linked with a move for Bernard but Marques insists that there is no offer from AC Milan's bitter rivals.

The Blues have also lost out on signing Gonzalo Higuain to AC Milan after it was reported that the Argentine had secured a season long loan to San Siro. The loan move is believed to set up a return to Juventus for centre back Leonardo Bonucci.

In addition to wanting new signings, Maurizio Sarri is also keen to keep his star players at Stamford Bridge. When quizzed over the futures of Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois the Italian is quoted by Sky sports saying: "In this moment [I can't comment on it].

"I will see them on Saturday for the first time so I don't know the situation in this moment. We are talking about top players and I think every club wants to keep top players."