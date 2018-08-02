Chelsea Tipped to Attempt Late 'Hijack' of £20m Tottenham Deal for Jack Grealish

Chelsea have been tipped to make a late attempt to 'hijack' Tottenham's proposed £20m capture of Aston Villa talent Jack Grealish, who played with Stamford Bridge legend John Terry in the Championship last season.





Spurs were reported earlier this week to finally be 'closing in' on Grealish after a transfer saga that has dragged on for most of the summer, but The Sun has now claimed that Chelsea could yet suddenly snatch him away at the last minute.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Despite lots of rumours, neither club has been bust in the transfer market this summer. Only Jorginho and Robert Green have joined Chelsea, while Spurs are yet to do any deals at all.

Chelsea interest in Grealish at this late stage could spark a bidding war. That is certainly what financially struggling Villa would be hoping for after their reported valuation of the 22-year-old stood at £40m at the start of the summer.

A Villa 'source' told The Sun, "The new owners do not need to sell players but are aware of Financial Fair Play next season, which is out of their hands."

Marc Atkins/Offside/GettyImages

Given that the source of the story appears to be from Villa's side of the table, it remains to be seen how likely a Chelsea bid really is as there is still a possibility the story could have been pushed into the media spotlight to spark more interest in Grealish and raise the price.

Following a breakout season in 2014/15 and a difficult relegation campaign in 2015/16 in which he appeared to stall, Grealish enjoyed a strong finish to 2017/18 in the Championship after overcoming kidney trouble earlier in the season.