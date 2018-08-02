Crystal Palace Confirm Signing of West Ham Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate on 4-Year Deal

Crystal Palace have sealed the signing of West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate for a fee reported to be £9.5m, with the Senegalese international agreeing a four-year contract until 2022 as he completes the switch across London.





"I'm so happy. It's been a long day but now everything is good and I'm very excited to start with my new teammates," Kouyate told PalaceTV when the transfer was announced.

"This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge. I have good memories of West Ham but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project.

"I spoke to the manager and I know he'll be a good manager. I also spoke to Pape Souare yesterday and he told me I had to come and now I'm here and I'm very happy."

Kouyate is only the second completed signing of the summer for Palace following the earlier arrival of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on a free transfer from Getafe, but two more new arrivals are expected in the coming days as the early summer deadline nears.

Former Schalke free agent Max Meyer was reported to be undergoing a medical earlier this week, while Jordan Ayew is also in the final stages of completing a move from Swansea.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

After an unbeaten pre-season that has seen them win their last four games in a row, Roy Hodgson's team face one more friendly against Toulouse at Selhurst Park, before starting their Premier League campaign away at newly promoted Fulham on 11th August.

The transfer market for Premier League clubs closes for business on Thursday 9th August.