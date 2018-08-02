Germany Starlet Max Meyer to Sign Four-Year Contract Worth £80k-a-Week With Crystal Palace

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Germany starlet Max Meyer will sign a four-year deal worth a reported £80k-a-week with Crystal Palace, as the south London side ramp up their transfer activity in the final days of the window. 

This is according to Dominic Fifield of The Guardian, who took to Twitter to confirm that the former Schalke wonderkid, who has attracted the attention of many top sides in the past, has already completed his medical with the Eagles. 

The deal to sign Meyer will see the German international become one of the club's top earners, behind the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke, who are both earning in excess of £100k-a-week at Selhurst Park. 

Allegedly, the only factor preventing Palace announcing what could be deemed their most ambitious signing since winning promotion back in 2013 is international clearance from FIFA. However, this is said to be merely a formality with everything expected to run smoothly in time for an announcement on Thursday. 

Away from the ambitious capture of Meyer, Palace also confirmed the signing of West Ham midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté late on Wednesday night. 

Kouyate, who is the captain of the Senegal national side, swaps the London Stadium for Selhurst Park in a deal worth an initial £9.5m, with £1.5m worth of add ons. 

Additionally, in what is a late flurry of activity from Roy Hodgson and chairman Steve Parish, the Eagles are also in advanced talks to sign Jordan Ayew from Swansea

A deal to sign the Ghanaian looked to be running smoothly with former Ajax man Jairo Riedewald said to be heading to the Liberty Stadium in return. 

However, the Dutchman is unsure about the move to South Wales and will need some convincing before heading to the Swans. 

If the 21-year-old cannot be talked round, Palace will have to pay straight cash for the former Aston Villa forward, and may need to sell one of their fringe players. 

A loan move for another forward who spent last season with Swansea, Tammy Abraham, could also be on the cards, with Chelsea happy to loan the forward out for another year.   

