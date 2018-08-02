Jurgen Klopp Confirms Alisson Will Make Liverpool Debut in Napoli Friendly

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that world record signing Alisson Becker will make his unofficial debut for the club in the upcoming friendly against Napoli in Dublin this weekend, suggesting he will be ready to start the Premier League opener on 12th August.





Alisson has only just begun Liverpool training following his £67m move from Roma, with the transfer and his start to pre-season having been delayed by his participation in the recent World Cup in Russia, during which Brazil reached the quarter final stage.

"It's pretty likely [he'll make his debut against Napoli]. We should not waste time. Then it'll be nearly a week, or six days in training, since he [started] and yes, he will play," Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com.

With the 2018/19 fast approaching, the Reds boss insists that that next 10 days will be crucial for his newest star and is already delighted by what he has seen so far.

"I'm very pleased [to be able to work with him], but first of all it's very important he can start now because the season starts in one-and-a-half weeks. Each player in the world needs training and time to adapt to his mates," Klopp commented.

“We have two games (Napoli & Torino) to do that before we start, so it's really good.

"He obviously has a real presence, he's smart, he's very nice and it's good to have him around. It's only positive, even the performances in training - which is not too important in the beginning - are already exceptional, so all good."