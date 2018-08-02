Jurgen Klopp Confirms Alisson Will Make Liverpool Debut in Napoli Friendly

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that world record signing Alisson Becker will make his unofficial debut for the club in the upcoming friendly against Napoli in Dublin this weekend, suggesting he will be ready to start the Premier League opener on 12th August.


Alisson has only just begun Liverpool training following his £67m move from Roma, with the transfer and his start to pre-season having been delayed by his participation in the recent World Cup in Russia, during which Brazil reached the quarter final stage.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

"It's pretty likely [he'll make his debut against Napoli]. We should not waste time. Then it'll be nearly a week, or six days in training, since he [started] and yes, he will play," Klopp told LiverpoolFC.com.

With the 2018/19 fast approaching, the Reds boss insists that that next 10 days will be crucial for his newest star and is already delighted by what he has seen so far.

"I'm very pleased [to be able to work with him], but first of all it's very important he can start now because the season starts in one-and-a-half weeks. Each player in the world needs training and time to adapt to his mates," Klopp commented.

“We have two games (Napoli & Torino) to do that before we start, so it's really good.

"He obviously has a real presence, he's smart, he's very nice and it's good to have him around. It's only positive, even the performances in training - which is not too important in the beginning - are already exceptional, so all good."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)