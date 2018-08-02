Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Says Bayern Would Have Never Spent Such a Huge Sum on Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has declared that his club would never have signed Cristiano Ronaldo for the kind of money Juventus paid.

The Serie A giants parted with the sum of €105m to get the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on their books earlier this summer and he's set to earn €30m a season.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

At 33, the Portuguese star is still arguably the best player in the world, yet Rummenigge has admitted surprise over Juve spending that much to sign a player who's that far past 30.





“We at Bayern Munich would not invest so much money in a 33-year-old,” he said at a meeting with heads of NBA and NFL clubs in the United States, via TZ. “Marketing has certainly played a big role in this transfer.

“It’s the deal that’s received most attention so far. And I understand that. This is about a player who has won everything with Real in the past few years. He has been voted the best player in the world five times, so, all in all, he is a great footballer.

Alexandra Beier/GettyImages

“Nevertheless, I was surprised that Andrea Agnelli finally decided to do business.”

Despite the shock, Rummenigge also claimed to understand why I Bianconeri went to such great lengths to secure the signing of Ronaldo from Madrid

“In Italy, Agnelli has earned great acclaim," he continued. "From Juve's point of view the transfer makes sense, after all, Italian football had recently lost some ground. With this big deal, the Italians are now hoping that they will once again come into the focus of world football."

Asked about the prospect of Ronaldo playing in the Bundesliga, the CEO noted that Bayern are the only German club who could have facilitated such a deal.

He said: “Only Bayern could have. It’s noticeable that the top stars are not flocking to Germany in droves. And then only to Bayern.

“We have to be careful in the Bundesliga because we’re starting to stew in a juice of satisfaction. A few years ago, we were second in the UEFA ranking, now we’re fourth. If this trend continues, we’ll lose Champions League places in the not too distant future. And then the howling will start, but the child will already be in the well.”