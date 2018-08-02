Liverpool Fans Slam Newcastle United Owner After Benitez Outburst Over Lack of Summer Spending

Liverpool fans have weighed in on the goings on at Newcastle United after Rafa Benitez's outburst at the lack of money available for transfers at the Tyneside club.

Newcastle once again have found themselves at the mercy of owner Mike Ashley this summer, with the Sports Direct owner refusing to inject enough cash into the club to fund transfers that Benitez feels his squad is in dire need of.

Newcastle fans have taken Benitez's side after the Spaniard's recent outburst towards the club's hierarchy, and it appears Liverpool fans are also keen to voice their support for their former manager.

Rafa: “Things aren’t going well off the pitch.”

When asked what he said: “Everything.”

When asked about money to spend: “I have no idea.” #nufc — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) August 1, 2018

Ashley treating Rafa with absolute contempt...tells him every summer that he will be backed financially then when it comes to it nothing happens....you have to feel for Rafa and the fans as Mike Cashley is taken them all for a ride...#WheresTheMoney — Bal Mann (@BalMann15) August 2, 2018

Newcastle fans deserve Rafa, but the owners etc don't deserve him at all — Calum Thorpe (@Calum_LFC96) August 1, 2018

Man I feel bad for Rafa — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) August 1, 2018

The footballing world appears to be in unison on this one subject - Newcastle fans have been continuously let down by their owner. If the club want to hold onto a manager who, with all due respect to Newcastle, could be managing at a higher level, then this issue will need to be resolved sooner rather than later.