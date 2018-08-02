Manchester City Poised for Late Transfer Window Action as Guardiola Eyes PSG's Marco Verratti

Manchester City are rumoured to be plotting some late action in the summer transfer window, with manager Pep Guardiola reportedly eyeing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercato, Guardiola is looking for backup plan to bolster his midfield options, after losing out on Jorginho, who eventually joined Chelsea from Napoli despite being linked to the Citizens throughout the summer. Verratti is rumoured to be eager to leave Ligue 1 this summer, as he looks to take on a new challenge following success in France.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Any deal is likely to be dependent of PSG's successes in completing a deal for their number one summer target: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté. The Blues are believed to be determined to hang onto the 2018 World Cup winner, and are thought to have offered him an eye-watering deal, but a move back to his native France could prove an alluring option for the player.

Verratti had been linked with a move to Barcelona earlier in the season, as the Catalans look to find a successor to club legend Andrés Iniesta. However, the club are yet to make their move for the Italian international, and could see their lacklustre efforts punished if City are able to swoop in and get a deal over the line before them.

It seems unclear whether the Citizens have any genuine interest in the 25-year-old, or whether the story is merely a ploy from the player's agent to drum up some interest in his services. With no offers on the table at present, Verratti could find himself remaining at the Parc de Princes for another season, despite seemingly being keen on a summer exit.

Meanwhile, the Citizens are rumoured to be so keen to get goalkeeper Joe Hart off their books this summer, that they're willing to accept just £5m for the player's services. The England international struggled during a loan spell with West Ham United last season, and will be determined to get his career back on track with a move away from the Etihad this summer.