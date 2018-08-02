Middlesbrough Sign Former Preston & Leeds United Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on 1-Year Deal

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Middlesbrough have signed former Preston North End and Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old stopper began his career at Preston and has also suited up for the likes of Bolton, Wolverhampton and Fulham in the past.

Lonergan, who joined Leeds for the second time on a two-year contract last year, left Elland Road by mutual consent last month and joins Boro as a free agent.

"Boro have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andy Lonergan," the Riverside outfit announced via their official website on Thursday.

"The 34-year-old brings a wealth of experience, having clocked almost 400 career appearances since starting out as a youngster with his hometown club Preston North End.

"Lonergan now joins up with Boro on a one-year contract to further add to the goalkeeping cover available in the squad."

The veteran gloveman racked up 232 appearances for Preston in 11 years before leaving for Leeds in 2011. He's also represented England at Under-20 level on 10 occasions.

