New Signing's Performance Branded 'Terrible' by Arsenal Fans After Pre-Season Friendly

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

New Arsenal defender Sokratis has received a backlash from Gunners fans after a questionable display in Wednesday's friendly against Chelsea.

The Greek centre-back found it hard against the Blues in a game where Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring, before a last gasp equaliser from forward Alexandre Lacazette saw the game head to penalties, where the Gunners eventually triumphed.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Sokratis, 30-years-old, is one of new boss Unai Emery's summer signings, with the defender joining for a fee of £17.6m.

The Greek international, along with Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno, has been brought in by Emery to sure up the Gunners backline, as defensive errors have been the problem in recent seasons at the Emirates.

With star man Laurent Koscielny still sidelined with injury, it is thought that Sokratis will partner Shkodran Mustafi in the heart of Arsenal's defence come the start of the season. Yet it was this pairing that didn't look comfortable against Chelsea's attack.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

Although it is early days for the Greek defender, Arsenal fans were quick to vent their anger, with a number of negative tweets aimed at the summer signing on Twitter:


With Arsenal's opener against Premier League champions Manchester City coming up on August 12, Emery will be sure to work on his backline and allow Sokratis to flourish as he did at Borussia Dortmund before his move to the Emirates.

