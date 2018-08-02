Real Madrid Reach 'Decisive Days' in Longstanding Attempt to Sign Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid are now in what has been described as the 'decisive days' in their attempt to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer, with the proposed €35m deal still hinging on whether the Premier League club can find a suitable replacement for the Belgian stopper.

AS reports that Courtois, who appears disinclined to sign a new Chelsea contract and would therefore be available on a free transfer next summer, is thought to be keen to return to Spain in order to spend more time with his children who are based in Madrid.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Previous reports this summer have suggested that Chelsea are prepared to sell, but on the specific condition that they are able to bring someone else in before sanctioning his exit.

The problem that now exists for Real is that Chelsea do not currently appear close to signing any new goalkeepers and have just eight days left to do so as the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs closes early on August 9th.

Sarri on Willian, Hazard and Courtois futures: “I will see them on Saturday for the first time, so I don’t know the situation in this moment. There is no news. We are talking about top players & every club wants to keep their top players. We are trying to do it.” (chelseafc) #CFC — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) August 1, 2018

If Chelsea do not have a new first choice goalkeeper by then, it seems unlikely that Courtois would be allowed to leave until at least January. That is despite the fact that Real can still sign players until the end of the month as the Spanish window remains open until August 31st.





Real could still try their luck, testing the theory put forward by English clubs this time last summer that an early deadline would stop their players from being unsettled by ongoing transfer market dealings after the start of the season.

The upside for Real is that if Courtois does remain at Chelsea for now, they will be looking at a cut price deal in January or a free signing next summer. And if they are unwilling to sign him outright in January, his situation will allow for a pre-contract agreement to be signed.