Real Madrid Reach 'Decisive Days' in Longstanding Attempt to Sign Thibaut Courtois

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Real Madrid are now in what has been described as the 'decisive days' in their attempt to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer, with the proposed €35m deal still hinging on whether the Premier League club can find a suitable replacement for the Belgian stopper.

AS reports that Courtois, who appears disinclined to sign a new Chelsea contract and would therefore be available on a free transfer next summer, is thought to be keen to return to Spain in order to spend more time with his children who are based in Madrid.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Previous reports this summer have suggested that Chelsea are prepared to sell, but on the specific condition that they are able to bring someone else in before sanctioning his exit.

The problem that now exists for Real is that Chelsea do not currently appear close to signing any new goalkeepers and have just eight days left to do so as the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs closes early on August 9th.

If Chelsea do not have a new first choice goalkeeper by then, it seems unlikely that Courtois would be allowed to leave until at least January. That is despite the fact that Real can still sign players until the end of the month as the Spanish window remains open until August 31st.


Real could still try their luck, testing the theory put forward by English clubs this time last summer that an early deadline would stop their players from being unsettled by ongoing transfer market dealings after the start of the season.

The upside for Real is that if Courtois does remain at Chelsea for now, they will be looking at a cut price deal in January or a free signing next summer. And if they are unwilling to sign him outright in January, his situation will allow for a pre-contract agreement to be signed.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)