Tottenham Fans React on Twitter After Rumours Link Spurs With Bournemouth Midfielder

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Tottenham fans have given a mixed reaction on Twitter following reports that Mauricio

Pochettino is said to be interested in signing Lewis Cook from Bournemouth

Fans remain divided over whether the 21-year-old midfielder can live up to his price tag of £30m. Spurs are currently short of options in central midfield, due to either World Cup obligations or through injury.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Pochettino's side are yet to make a signing this summer and the arrival of Cook could bolster their midfield options with their season opener set to take place in two weeks time against Newcastle. 

While some Tottenham fans feel that the Bournemouth man would be an exciting addition, others remain doubtful and feel he is not the sort of player who would take them to the next level and win silverware.


Cook has already represented England at senior level, and captained his country to the Under-20 World Cup, playing alongside young talents such as Kyle Walker-Peters and Josh Onomah.


For Tottenham's first team, he would get the chance to solidify his England credentials, potentially forging a partnership with Harry Winks in the centre of midfield, and linking up with attackers Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

Cook has been tipped for the very top for years, since he established himself as a regular for Leeds in the Championship when he was a 17-year-old.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

It would be a smart move for Spurs to pay up for Cook and strengthen the spine of their team, especially with Belgian Mousa Dembele having just one year left on his current contract. 

