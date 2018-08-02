Tottenham Fans React on Twitter After Rumours Link Spurs With Bournemouth Midfielder

Tottenham fans have given a mixed reaction on Twitter following reports that Mauricio

Pochettino is said to be interested in signing Lewis Cook from Bournemouth.

Fans remain divided over whether the 21-year-old midfielder can live up to his price tag of £30m. Spurs are currently short of options in central midfield, due to either World Cup obligations or through injury.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Pochettino's side are yet to make a signing this summer and the arrival of Cook could bolster their midfield options with their season opener set to take place in two weeks time against Newcastle.

While some Tottenham fans feel that the Bournemouth man would be an exciting addition, others remain doubtful and feel he is not the sort of player who would take them to the next level and win silverware.

From everything I see Lewis Cook sounds like he would be a perfect Poch and Spurs fit; young depth to midfield — Wanyaborg (@SpursCockerel) August 2, 2018





30 mill for Lewis Cook to spurs is an absolute steal if it’s true , that lad will be England captain one day , the best young player I’ve ever seen in a Leeds shirt — Lee Scott (@LeeScott321) August 1, 2018

Lewis Cook to Spurs for £30m would be the deal of the window for me. — Troy (@TroyLeDieu) August 2, 2018

Any Spurs fan that isn't buzzing to be linked with Lewis Cook need to seriously go watch him in action. This guy is a gem. #lufc #coys — Mark (@rolo2rolo) August 2, 2018

Not what we need, just act to block winks, need real quality there kovacic or ndombele — DAVINSON (@GoalsGaloreIzzy) August 1, 2018

Someone needs to tell levy we are a champions league team not one trying to stay in the league — johnbayne (@johnbayne15) August 1, 2018

Cook has already represented England at senior level, and captained his country to the Under-20 World Cup, playing alongside young talents such as Kyle Walker-Peters and Josh Onomah.





For Tottenham's first team, he would get the chance to solidify his England credentials, potentially forging a partnership with Harry Winks in the centre of midfield, and linking up with attackers Dele Alli and Harry Kane.

Cook has been tipped for the very top for years, since he established himself as a regular for Leeds in the Championship when he was a 17-year-old.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

It would be a smart move for Spurs to pay up for Cook and strengthen the spine of their team, especially with Belgian Mousa Dembele having just one year left on his current contract.

