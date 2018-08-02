'We'd Pay You to Take Him': Spurs Fans Rejoice As Inter Make Move for Unwanted Moussa Sissoko

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Tottenham fans have been expressing excitement over social media after hearing the news that  Inter might be willing to take midfielder Moussa Sissoko away from North London.

According to Tuttosport, the Italian clubs search for a midfielder might eventually end on the French midfielder, who could be acquired in a one-year loan deal - with a further option to buy. Inter have reportedly been after  Bayern Munich star, Arturo Vidal as a top target. Luka Modric has also been linked in recent days in a shock deal. 

Joe Scarnici/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

Tottenham fans have watched their club remain silent in the transfer market whilst close rivals have strengthened.

 

Despite featuring for the Lilywhites this pre-season, Sissoko has mostly struggled to gain the admiration of Spurs fans since his arrival in 2016. Since moving from Newcastle, the 28-year-old has earned over 50 appearances for the London club, but it's his distinct lack of end product in the final third and poor work rate that has frustrated Spurs fans greatly.

Losing Sissoko, although pleasing some sections of the fanbase, could leave Mauricio Pochettino incredibly light in midfield heading into the new season. Also, with reports linking Mousa Dembele to an exit all summer, losing two midfielders at this late stage of the window would leave Tottenham scrambling for replacements. 

After hearing the news of a potential goodbye to Sissoko, Spurs fans quickly made their emotions clear on the unwanted player. Below are some of the best reactions:

