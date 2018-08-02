West Ham Sign Vitoria de Guimaraes Forward Xande Silva on 3-Year Deal for Undisclosed Fee

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

West Ham have signed 21-year-old Portuguese striker Xande Silva from Primeira Liga outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes.

The player joins the Hammers for an undisclosed fee and will slot into their Under-23 side in which he's poised to make his debut in a training ground friendly against Watford this Friday, having signed a three-year deal.

"West Ham United are delighted to confirm the signing of young Portuguese forward Xande Silva," the Londoners announced via their official website.

"The 21-year-old, who has represented his country at every level from U15 to U20, arrives on a three-year contract from Primeira Liga side Vitoria de Guimaraes for an undisclosed fee."

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

Silva, who was in the Under-20 Portugal side that made it to the quarter-final stage of the FIFA U20 World Cup last year, has vowed to give his new side "100% on the pitch", also claiming to be happy with his move.

“This is a very important moment for me," he remarked. "This is a new experience for me, out of Portugal. I am very happy to be here at West Ham.

“I am a technical player and I am very fast. I will give West Ham 100% on the pitch every time I play.

“It’s a big dream of mine to play here in England. This is a club with a big history, with very good fans and I’m very excited to be here.”

