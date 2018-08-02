Yoshinori Muto Signs 4-Year Deal With Newcastle After Securing Work Permit

By 90Min
August 02, 2018

Newcastle have completed the signing of Japanese forward Yoshinori Muti, taking the player up on a four-year deal.

Muto comes in as the Magpies fifth signing of the season and the first Japanese player to sign for the St James' Park occupants. 

"Japanese international forward Yoshinori Muto has completed his move to Newcastle United after being granted a Governing Body Endorsement (work permit)," the club announced via their official website on Thursday.


"Muto has signed an initial four-year contract at St. James’ Park after leaving Bundesliga side Mainz 05 – for whom he appeared against the Magpies in last summer’s friendly in Germany."


The striker, who joins from German side Mainz, has said that he is honoured to have signed for Newcastle and is intent on making a mark.

“As the first Japanese Newcastle United player, I am honoured to be a player for such a big club," he said. "I hope to achieve good results – that is what I am here to do. I would like to perform well and leave my name in Newcastle’s history.”

A deal was agreed between the two sides late last month, but the player was made to wait on a work permit before making things official.

