AC Milan to Step Up Efforts for Mateo Kovacic as Croatian Favours Serie A Over Premier League

Mateo Kovacic has been a wanted man all summer and it appears that the cogs may finally be turning on a potential move away from Real Madrid.

Kovacic wants to join a club where he would start on a weekly basis, and there are no shortage of suitors for the 24-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo claims that AC Milan are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Kovacic, having taken an interest in him during previous summers but never having been able to manoeuvre a move.

Kovacic is forcing his move out of Real Madrid and has communicated to his teammates that he is leaving — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 30, 2018

Gennaro Gattuso is a fan of Kovacic and would immediately make him a key member of his starting lineup. Kovacic is not an automatic starter at Real Madrid and was left on the bench for the whole of the Champions League final in May.

A number of Premier League clubs have taken an interest in Kovacic as well. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with him and there were reports of a €60m bid tabled by United.

Kovacic was reportedly unwilling to consider United due to his dislike of the brand of football they play under Jose Mourinho.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

The Premier League clubs have a disadvantage because they only have until next Thursday to move for the Croatian, as the English transfer window closes on the eve of the new season this year.

The Italian transfer window remains open until the end of August as usual, giving Milan plenty of time to make a move for Kovacic if they decide to do so.

Kovacic also favours a return to Serie A, having spent three happy years at Inter before joining Real Madrid in 2015.