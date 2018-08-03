AC Milan to Step Up Efforts for Mateo Kovacic as Croatian Favours Serie A Over Premier League

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Mateo Kovacic has been a wanted man all summer and it appears that the cogs may finally be turning on a potential move away from Real Madrid.

Kovacic wants to join a club where he would start on a weekly basis, and there are no shortage of suitors for the 24-year-old.

Mundo Deportivo claims that AC Milan are pushing forward with their efforts to sign Kovacic, having taken an interest in him during previous summers but never having been able to manoeuvre a move.

Gennaro Gattuso is a fan of Kovacic and would immediately make him a key member of his starting lineup. Kovacic is not an automatic starter at Real Madrid and was left on the bench for the whole of the Champions League final in May.

A number of Premier League clubs have taken an interest in Kovacic as well. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been linked with him and there were reports of a €60m bid tabled by United.

Kovacic was reportedly unwilling to consider United due to his dislike of the brand of football they play under Jose Mourinho.

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

The Premier League clubs have a disadvantage because they only have until next Thursday to move for the Croatian, as the English transfer window closes on the eve of the new season this year.

The Italian transfer window remains open until the end of August as usual, giving Milan plenty of time to make a move for Kovacic if they decide to do so.

Kovacic also favours a return to Serie A, having spent three happy years at Inter before joining Real Madrid in 2015.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)