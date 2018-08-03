Arsenal Veteran Petr Cech Hints at When He Will Retire Amid Speculation Over His Future

Petr Cech has hinted that he could continue to play football at the top level beyond his 40th birthday, even as he stands on the brink of being replaced as Arsenal's number one goalkeeper.

Although Unai Emery has not confirmed to the press or the players who will start against Manchester City on the opening day of the Premier League season, it is expected that new signing Bernd Leno will be given the honour.

Despite this, the 36-year-old Cech insists that his motivation and his physicality remain strong and does not see himself retiring any time soon.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"I always said that the decision will probably be in my body or in my motivation," Cech said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "At this moment, my motivation is the same as 20 years ago so that's what carries me on every day to work hard and perform.

"In terms of that, if I have the same ambition for the next two or three years, who knows? I might carry on. But the second thing will be my body.

"At this moment I am fit and I can train at 100 per cent every day and I can perform, so that's obviously a huge factor.

🗓 #OnThisDay in 2015: @PetrCech makes his debut for us - and helps us to a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LY0xhq37fa — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 2, 2018

"If in six months I start falling apart and my body says stop then obviously it will be a different story but in this moment I feel really well."

Cech showed that he is still up to the task with his performance against Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on Wednesday. He kept out an Alvaro Morata penalty in the first half before saving another spot kick from Ruben Loftus-Cheek to win the shoot-out.

Cech became the first goalkeeper to reach 200 Premier League clean sheets last season when he achieved that milestone against Watford in March.