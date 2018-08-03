Borussia Dortmund Hijack Valencia's Move for Kevin Gameiro With Increased Offer

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Valencia have spent most of the summer trying to complete the transfer of Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, but they could find their target ripped away from them at the last second by Borussia Dortmund.

Los Che were 'set to sign' Gameiro nearly a month ago but Atletico have stalled on sanctioning the sale while they have been trying to sign a striker of their own.

And Marca reports that the deal is now in jeopardy because Dortmund have intervened at the eleventh hour with a €23m bid, trumping the €16m offer that was accepted from Valencia.

Gameiro has agreed to sign for Valencia and that is still his preference, according to Mundo Deportivo. He has still been training with Atletico ahead of the new season though, knowing that his move could take a while to go through.

The decision could be taken out of his hands if Atletico decide to accept the bigger offer and sell to Dortmund instead.


Of course, Valencia still have time to improve their own bid for Gameiro. Atletico's delay could yet work in their favour if a bidding war drives up the Frenchman's price.

Nikola Kalinic is the replacement that Los Rojiblancos are waiting to sign. That move has also been in the works for over a month but Atletico have not been able to get it done.

If the Kalinic deal falls through, Atletico could go after Olivier Giroud or his Chelsea teammate Michy Batshuayi instead. Whatever they decide to do, Valencia and Dortmund will hope that they do it quickly.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)