Borussia Dortmund Hijack Valencia's Move for Kevin Gameiro With Increased Offer

Valencia have spent most of the summer trying to complete the transfer of Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, but they could find their target ripped away from them at the last second by Borussia Dortmund.

Los Che were 'set to sign' Gameiro nearly a month ago but Atletico have stalled on sanctioning the sale while they have been trying to sign a striker of their own.

And Marca reports that the deal is now in jeopardy because Dortmund have intervened at the eleventh hour with a €23m bid, trumping the €16m offer that was accepted from Valencia.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro, according to Radio Valencia Cadena SER. #BVB #Atleti — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 2, 2018

Gameiro has agreed to sign for Valencia and that is still his preference, according to Mundo Deportivo. He has still been training with Atletico ahead of the new season though, knowing that his move could take a while to go through.

The decision could be taken out of his hands if Atletico decide to accept the bigger offer and sell to Dortmund instead.





Of course, Valencia still have time to improve their own bid for Gameiro. Atletico's delay could yet work in their favour if a bidding war drives up the Frenchman's price.

Atletico Madrid forward Kevin Gameiro would prefer a move to Valencia than Borussia Dortmund, according to Mundo Deportivo. #BVB #Atleti #VCF — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 3, 2018

Nikola Kalinic is the replacement that Los Rojiblancos are waiting to sign. That move has also been in the works for over a month but Atletico have not been able to get it done.

If the Kalinic deal falls through, Atletico could go after Olivier Giroud or his Chelsea teammate Michy Batshuayi instead. Whatever they decide to do, Valencia and Dortmund will hope that they do it quickly.