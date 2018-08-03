Everton Facing Competition From European Clubs for Marcos Rojo With Jose Mourinho Willing to Sell

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sell centre back Marcos Rojo this summer with Everton, PSG, Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg all interested in signing the Argentinian.

Rojo made only nine appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League last season after an injury hit campaign. The centre back had featured in 21 games in Mourinho's first season but the Portuguese manager is now willing to sell Rojo to make way for new personnel.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Everton, PSG, Marseille and Zenit are all competing to sign the defender. Rojo is valued by the Sun at £20m and would be a good signing for Everton after they recently allowed Ashley Williams to join Stoke on a season-long loan.

Williams had been told to train away from the first team prior to his exit, alongside Kevin Mirallas and Cuco Martina. The Welshman has now secured a move to the Championship and leaves a hole in Marco Silva's squad.

Everton reportedly made a €33m bid for Rojo, according to Argentina newspaper Ole, and the Toffees need another central defender alongside Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Phil Jagielka for the new season.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

French giants PSG and Marseille are also rumoured to be keen on the Argentinian, but face competition from Zenit. Rojo may be open to a return to Russia after having spent one season with Spartak Moscow in 2011/12, where he made eight appearances.

The 28-year-old was one of the better performers at the World Cup during a disappointing tournament for Argentina. Rojo scored in the 86th minute of Argentina's final group game to ensure that La Albiceleste progressed to the knock-out stages of the competition.

Rojo's departure from Old Trafford could pave the way for Yerry Mina's transfer to Manchester United. The Barcelona centre back has been heavily linked with a move to United and the deal may edge closer if Mourinho is able to free up space within his squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)