Everton Facing Competition From European Clubs for Marcos Rojo With Jose Mourinho Willing to Sell

Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sell centre back Marcos Rojo this summer with Everton, PSG, Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg all interested in signing the Argentinian.

Rojo made only nine appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League last season after an injury hit campaign. The centre back had featured in 21 games in Mourinho's first season but the Portuguese manager is now willing to sell Rojo to make way for new personnel.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Everton, PSG, Marseille and Zenit are all competing to sign the defender. Rojo is valued by the Sun at £20m and would be a good signing for Everton after they recently allowed Ashley Williams to join Stoke on a season-long loan.

Williams had been told to train away from the first team prior to his exit, alongside Kevin Mirallas and Cuco Martina. The Welshman has now secured a move to the Championship and leaves a hole in Marco Silva's squad.

Everton reportedly made a €33m bid for Rojo, according to Argentina newspaper Ole, and the Toffees need another central defender alongside Michael Keane, Mason Holgate and Phil Jagielka for the new season.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

French giants PSG and Marseille are also rumoured to be keen on the Argentinian, but face competition from Zenit. Rojo may be open to a return to Russia after having spent one season with Spartak Moscow in 2011/12, where he made eight appearances.

The 28-year-old was one of the better performers at the World Cup during a disappointing tournament for Argentina. Rojo scored in the 86th minute of Argentina's final group game to ensure that La Albiceleste progressed to the knock-out stages of the competition.

2 - Two of Marcos Rojo's three international goals for Argentina have been scored against Nigeria (also World Cup 2014). Favourites.#NGAARG #ARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cYqgfKNmH6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2018

Rojo's departure from Old Trafford could pave the way for Yerry Mina's transfer to Manchester United. The Barcelona centre back has been heavily linked with a move to United and the deal may edge closer if Mourinho is able to free up space within his squad.