Liverpool Reportedly Hold Unofficial Talks Over Possible £20m Move for Domagoj Vida

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Liverpool have reportedly held unofficial talks with Besiktas over the possible transfer of Domagoj Vida but face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

Vida joined the Turkish giants on a free transfer in January and has four years left on his current deal. Due to the length of time left on his contract and his impressive performances at the World Cup, Besiktas are hoping to make a profit €30m on their centre back.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Turkish news outlet Milliyet are reporting that Liverpool are leading the race for the Croatian after holding unofficial talks with Besiktas. Vida is also understood to favour a move to Anfield, giving Liverpool the edge over other clubs.

The Reds will, however, face stiff competition from Wolves and Leicester who are both in the market for new centre backs. Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to add to his defence ahead of his side's return to the Premier League and Vida would add experience to Wolves' back line.

Liverpool have been linked with Vida numerous times over the summer but, despite the plentiful reports, Klopp's side moving for the Croatian seems highly unlikely.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Wolves had been linked with a move for Portugal international Pepe but those reports have been rubbished by Besiktas. In an official statement, the club said: "Claims made that Lima Ferreira (Pepe) has announced that he wants to leave (to move to) the UK with transfer offers is totally unfounded. Neither Besiktas nor Pepe has a thought about separation."

Earlier in this window Turkish media outlet Sabah stated that Leicester had submitted a bid for Vida of £12.5m, as speculation around Harry Maguire's future was growing, but that offer fell short of Besiktas' valuation.

With the transfer window closing on 9 August these Premier League clubs will have to move quickly if they are to secure a deal for the defender.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)