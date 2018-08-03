Liverpool Reportedly Hold Unofficial Talks Over Possible £20m Move for Domagoj Vida

Liverpool have reportedly held unofficial talks with Besiktas over the possible transfer of Domagoj Vida but face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

Vida joined the Turkish giants on a free transfer in January and has four years left on his current deal. Due to the length of time left on his contract and his impressive performances at the World Cup, Besiktas are hoping to make a profit €30m on their centre back.

Turkish news outlet Milliyet are reporting that Liverpool are leading the race for the Croatian after holding unofficial talks with Besiktas. Vida is also understood to favour a move to Anfield, giving Liverpool the edge over other clubs.

The Reds will, however, face stiff competition from Wolves and Leicester who are both in the market for new centre backs. Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to add to his defence ahead of his side's return to the Premier League and Vida would add experience to Wolves' back line.

Liverpool have been linked with Vida numerous times over the summer but, despite the plentiful reports, Klopp's side moving for the Croatian seems highly unlikely.

Wolves had been linked with a move for Portugal international Pepe but those reports have been rubbished by Besiktas. In an official statement, the club said: "Claims made that Lima Ferreira (Pepe) has announced that he wants to leave (to move to) the UK with transfer offers is totally unfounded. Neither Besiktas nor Pepe has a thought about separation."

Earlier in this window Turkish media outlet Sabah stated that Leicester had submitted a bid for Vida of £12.5m, as speculation around Harry Maguire's future was growing, but that offer fell short of Besiktas' valuation.

With the transfer window closing on 9 August these Premier League clubs will have to move quickly if they are to secure a deal for the defender.