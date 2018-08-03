Man Utd Tipped to 'Demand' Bayern Munich Superstar in Exchange for Anthony Martial

Manchester United have been linked with an ambitious swap deal in what remains of the summer transfer window after reportedly 'demanding' Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich as part of any deal that would take unsettled Anthony Martial to Germany.

Lewandowski has been linked with United on and off for years, while he was rumoured to have emerged on this summer's radar a few week ago. And, if the latest gossip from The Sun is to be believed, this could be their opportunity to get him

With Bayern one of the clubs supposedly interested in Martial but unwilling to meet United's £70m asking price, there could be scope to negotiate some kind of compromise.

A source told the tabloid newspaper: "Bayern are still keen and United have been after Lewandowski for a long time and want him. His agent is close to Jose and United and he is keeping them both in the loop along with Real Madrid.

"This is all down to whether he wants to go and Bayern are happy for him to leave. It's up in the air. Bayern want Martial to take over from [Franck] Ribery but don't want to pay the excessive fee being asked for."

German publication Bild has a different idea, however. And that is that United will not ask for Lewandowski, but use Martial as a bargaining chip in their ongoing search for a centre-back instead and make a request for Jerome Boateng.

Bild suggest that Bayern would reject any approach from United that includes Martial because they are only looking to sell Boateng outright and are not actually interested in adding any more attacking wide players to their squad after keeping hold of Ribery and welcoming Serge Gnabry.

A report from the Daily Mail instead claims Bayern will offer Boateng to United for £50m.

If Bayern don't want Martial, it calls into question whether a Lewandowski swap is really viable.