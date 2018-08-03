Maurizio Sarri to Demand Thibaut Courtois & Eden Hazard Stay at Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Interest

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will insist to both Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard that neither will leave the club this summer in crunch talks scheduled for Saturday.

The Belgian World Cup duo, who helped their nation clinch third place during the Russia-hosted tournament by disposing of England, are said to be subjects of interest for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Reports claim Los Blancos have tabled a £35m bid for the former La Liga goalkeeper - who has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge - although the fee does not meet the Premier League outfit's expectations. 


However, according to the Daily Mail, no sum may, with it said that recently appointed boss Sarri is preparing to get tough on both Courtois and Hazard and will insist neither are available for sale this summer. 

Despite the World Cup concluding last month, both were only expected to report back to the Blues' Cobham training ground on Friday, where they will rejoin the FA Cup winning squad as they prepare to face Manchester City in the Community Shield and Wembley on Sunday. 

Neither are expected to feature at the national stadium; however, the Italian coach, who replaced his fellow countryman Antonio Conte in July, has insisted he will only partake in discussions regarding the players' futures face-to-face. 

The reportedly firm no deal stance comes at a time when Courtois' former Belgium coach Graeme Jones claimed the goalie would "definitely leave" west London ahead of the transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)