Maurizio Sarri to Demand Thibaut Courtois & Eden Hazard Stay at Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Interest

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will insist to both Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard that neither will leave the club this summer in crunch talks scheduled for Saturday.

The Belgian World Cup duo, who helped their nation clinch third place during the Russia-hosted tournament by disposing of England, are said to be subjects of interest for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Reports claim Los Blancos have tabled a £35m bid for the former La Liga goalkeeper - who has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge - although the fee does not meet the Premier League outfit's expectations.





However, according to the Daily Mail, no sum may, with it said that recently appointed boss Sarri is preparing to get tough on both Courtois and Hazard and will insist neither are available for sale this summer.

Despite the World Cup concluding last month, both were only expected to report back to the Blues' Cobham training ground on Friday, where they will rejoin the FA Cup winning squad as they prepare to face Manchester City in the Community Shield and Wembley on Sunday.

Sarri on Courtois/Hazard/Willian futures: “In this moment no [can’t comment] because I will see them on Saturday for the first time.” #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) August 1, 2018

Neither are expected to feature at the national stadium; however, the Italian coach, who replaced his fellow countryman Antonio Conte in July, has insisted he will only partake in discussions regarding the players' futures face-to-face.

The reportedly firm no deal stance comes at a time when Courtois' former Belgium coach Graeme Jones claimed the goalie would "definitely leave" west London ahead of the transfer window.