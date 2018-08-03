Michy Batshauyi Linked With Atletico Madrid Move as Chelsea Consider Loaning Out Belgium Striker

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been targeted by Atletico Madrid, with interest also coming Valencia and his former loan club Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues would prefer him to be loaned out instead of selling outright, according to L'Equipe, and Atletico have now registered their interest. The La Liga giants' sporting director Andrea Berta has long been an admirer of Batshuayi since his time at Marseille.

Yet Diego Simeone's men have competition from Dortmund who have also registered their interest. The Bundesliga giants are keen to acquire his services again after an impressive stint at the German club last season.





Valencia could be another destination for the Belgium international. Reports suggest that they would like to seal a loan with an option to buy.

The 24-year-old fell down the pecking order last season with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata the preferred striking options under Antonio Conte.

However Chelsea now have a new manager, Maurizio Sarri who may have a different outlook on his team. It could mean Batshuayi has more of a role in the team and may be integral to their success.

Last season, Batshuayi netted just twice for Chelsea in 12 Premier League appearances before moving on loan to Dortmund where he markedly improved his goals per game ratio. He notched seven goals in just ten games, yet his season was then cut short after tearing his ankle ligaments towards the end of April.

But he showed courage and worked heavily on his fitness to ensure he would play a part in Belgium's World Cup campaign in Russia, where he scored in their 5-2 win over Tunisia.