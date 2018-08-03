Newcastle Reportedly Hold Talks With Ligue 1 Giants to Sign France Youth International

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Newcastle United are believed to be close to signing France Under-19 forward Myziane Maolida from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

According to French sports newspaper L'Equipe, the Magpies are currently negotiating with Les Gones for the 19-year-old, who scored in France's 5-0 drubbing of England at this summer's Under-19 European Championship.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

Maolida made just 13 appearances in Ligue 1 last season, scoring one league goal. However, he has been more prolific at international level, netting nine times in 19 appearances for Les Bleus at Under-19 level. Understandably, he wants to be given more game time at club level next season.

Given Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez's notoriously limited budget, Maolida seems to be a sensible target for the Magpies. Deprived of the necessary funds to sign a more established star, Benitez has evidently decided to target a promising young player instead.

However, the Spaniard is not Maolida's only suitor. La Liga side Real Betis are prepared to pay €8m for the teenager, although they will only make an offer if they manage to sell one of their players first.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

In any case, Lyon recently signed prolific English teenage striker Reo Griffiths from Tottenham Hotspur. Griffiths netted 33 goals in all competitions for the Spurs Under-18 side last season, so the French side may now be willing to let Maolida go.

Seeing as the Magpies have now sold striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Fulham, they certainly need reinforcements up front - especially as they netted just 39 goals in the Premier League last season. This meagre tally makes it all the more remarkable that they finished in a creditable tenth place.

Newcastle fans must have a sense of deja vu this summer, with Benitez making no secret of his dissatisfaction with the funds made available to him by club owner Mike Ashley. Even if the Magpies succeed in signing Maolida, it is unlikely to generate great optimism at St James' Park.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)