Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Comments on Recent Claims of Wilfried Zaha Asking to Leave for Chelsea

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has denied the recent claims regarding Wilfried Zaha and his supposed request to leave the club and join Chelsea.

Reports of the player telling teammates he was keen to join the Blues and was considering putting in a transfer request emerged on Thursday. But Hodgson has since dismissed them, insisting that the player has so far given no signs he wants to leave Selhurst Park.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Zaha has rejected an offer of a new contract from Palace and it is believed that Chelsea are leading the race to sign him. Yet, according to the Eagles manager, a recent conversation with player seemed to indicate that he plans around next season.

"No, nothing at all I am afraid. I don't read those stories. They circulate all the time," Hodgson said to talkSPORT (H/T football.london).


"I spoke to Wilf yesterday and he certainly gave me no indication that was true that he wanted to quit the club, in fact we were talking about how good the new signings were and how they would help us.

"I'm afraid I prefer to stay in that mode where I speak to the players and watch them train rather than follow what is happening in the mass media, and all the stories that are circulating.

"The thing with Wilf is very simple, he is very much an integral part of our plans, and an integral part of Crystal Palace Football Club."

Hodgson also added that he understands why clubs are after the player this summer but he's hoping he continues on with Palace.

"Everyone likes him and admires him, he knows that and I think he likes and respects the club as well," the coach continued.

"And my hope and plan, absolutely, is that he will stay. I will let the speculation continue and I will continue to be happy to be working with him."

"He is a top, top class player and I am sure there are many, many clubs, not just in England, but in the world, who would like to have him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)