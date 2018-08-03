Pedro Signs New 1-Year Chelsea Contract to Extend Stamford Bridge Stay Until 2020

Chelsea winger Pedro has committed his immediate future to the club after signing a new one-year contract extension that promises to keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2020.





Pedro, who joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015 for around £20m, had recently entered the final 12 months of his existing deal and this is an indicator that he will feature in new manager Maurizio Sarri's plans during the forthcoming 2018/19 season.

"It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general," the 31-year-old Spaniard told ChelseaFC.com.

"It's important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy.'

Director Marina Granovskaia said, "We are very happy to secure Pedro's services for another year. Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri."

A three-time former Champions League winner, Pedro has scored 28 goals in 131 appearances for Chelsea to date and added an FA Cup medal to his collection last season after earlier playing an important role in the 2016/17 Premier League title win.

He is one of the most experienced players in the Chelsea squad after playing over 500 career games for club and country to date and was part of Spain's 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 winning squads.