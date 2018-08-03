Serie A Giants Inter Consider Move for Out of Favour Tottenham Midfielder Moussa Sissoko

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

Inter could be set to swoop for out of favour Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, as the Frenchman is set to exit the club after two difficult seasons in North London.


According to Tuttosport, the Italian side could look to get a deal over the line before Thursday's transfer deadline as they look to strengthen their midfield further. 

Sissoko has endured a sticky spell in his career since he made the move to White Hart Lane from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016.

The midfielder has found it hard to break into Mauricio Pochettino side, with the Argentinian coach using the Frenchman as a squad player. Sissoko has made 58 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham over the past two seasons, scoring just one goal. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pochettino has had a frustrating summer in the transfer window, as Spurs are one of two clubs in the Premier League yet to make a summer signing. 

The former Southampton boss could be reluctant to sell Sissoko, as Moussa Dembele, Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are all set on leaving the North London club this summer, meaning Pochettino could be lacking squad depth. 

Inter are looking to improve on their impressive summer so far, with the acquisition of Radja Nainggolan, as well as experienced players Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah. The Serie A outfit were reportedly interested in Spurs midfielder Dembele, but have now turned their attentions to Sissoko.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Pochettino is still hopeful of new signings arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which Spurs will move into this campaign. As the North London club are heavily linked with Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, but it seems the two sides are still some way off agreeing a deal.  

