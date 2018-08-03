Sevilla Reportedly in Advanced Talks Over Croatia World Cup Star & Premier League Target

By 90Min
August 03, 2018

La Liga outfit Sevilla are currently in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Croatian winger Ante Rebic.

Rebic was one of the World Cup's best performers this summer and it was expected that he would command a sizeable transfer fee if a move were to materialise this summer. However, Spanish radio station Onda Cero have reported that the player is on the verge of joining Sevilla for just €21m (via Diario AS).

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The 24-year-old is also believed to be a target for Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

The London side haven't bought a single player so far this summer and German publication Bild have credited Spurs with interest in the Croatian utility man.

If they are indeed keen on signing Rebic this summer and the report coming from Spain carries credence, Tottenham would do well to act quickly. 

Rebic scored nine goals along with three assists last season and his exploits helped Frankfurt finish in the top half of the Bundesliga table. The side also beat giants Bayern Munich 3-1 in the DFB-Pokal final at the end of the campaign, largely in part to the attacker's brace.

The Croatia international, who also helped his nation reach the World Cup final, playing in all of their games save one, can operate both on the wing or in behind a striker.

Frankfurt could be on the brink of making a decent profit off of his sale, having paid just €2m when they made his loan from Fiorentina permanent at the end of last season.

