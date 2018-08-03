Spanish Report Claims Valencia Have Met With Leicester Star's Representative to Discuss Move

A speculative report from Spain has suggested that La Liga side Valencia could be interested inLeicester City winger Demarai Gray, due to a meeting between Los Che's director of football and a representative from the player's agency.

Marca claim that Pablo Longoria met with agency rep Walid Bouzid in the Marriot hotel in Leicester this week, speaking 'for more than an hour'.

The general consensus is that Valencia are on the lookout for new young wide players, after enjoying success with Gonçalo Guedes last season, and are assessing targets to loan for the upcoming season.

The 21-year-old Guedes star scored five for Valencia during a loan spell from PSG in 2017/18, but has now returned to his parent club, leaving Marcelino's side looking for alternatives in attack to support Rodrigo.

Valencia may have to continue looking elsewhere however, with 22-year-old Gray understood to be an integral part of boss Claude Puel’s plans at Leicester, especially after the sale of Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City.

The England youth international played 35 times in the Premier League for Leicester last season, scoring three times. He is widely regarded as one of the club's hottest prospects.

Demarai Gray looks like he’s taken the next step albeit in pre season. Valencia links seems legit. Leicester not letting him go. Already lost Mahrez — Beam 🦄 (@Scamzel) August 3, 2018

Regardless of whether the reported hotel meeting took place, Valencia interest in Gray is highly debatable. Marca even notes that Walid Bouzid is also involved with other clients at the Foxes, including Islam Slimani - a player who is much more likely to make a summer exit.