AC Milan Eye Ambitious Loan Deal For Chelsea & Manchester United Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

AC Milan are lining up an ambitious loan move for Lazio's in demand midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The seven-time Champions League winners currently find themselves in a rebuilding phase with their last Serie A title coming back in 2011, however their resurgence has picked up pace.



Last season they made a number of high profile signings such as Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Silva and Ricardo Rodriguez. Now according to La Stampa , they're preparing an audacious

€40m loan offer for the in demand Milinkovic-Savic with an option to buy included.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The Serbian international rose to fame during the 2016-17 season where a number of impressive performances for Lazio grabbed the interest of a number of clubs. Since then he has gone from strength-to-strength, scoring 12 goals in 35 Serie A appearances last season from midfield on top of some impressive performances for Serbia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



He has been chased by a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United , Chelsea and Manchester City in recent seasons, however it now seems to be their Serie A rivals Milan leading the race for the midfielder.



Having signed both Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuaín this summer, Gennaro Gattuso's side already find themselves in financial fair play trouble which means in order to work around the financial penalties they face, the deal looks to be a loan deal worth €40m with an option to buy the 23-year-old on a permanent deal for €80m.