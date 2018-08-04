Alvaro Morata Denies Having Wanted to Leave Chelsea as Blues Back Striker to Come Good

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Alavaro Morata has insisted that he never had any intentions of leaving Chelsea this summer, as he revealed the Blues have backed him to bounce back from a disappointing debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Morata, 25, struggled to settle into life in English football after sealing his £58m move from Juventus last year and was therefore widely tipped for a swift exit this summer as Chelsea looked to bolster their attacking ranks. 

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

However, the Spaniard has insisted that he always intended to return from the summer break to build on his debut campaign which returned 15 goals in 48 games across all competitions. 


Morata told the Mirror: “On the first day of pre-season I spoke to [Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia] and with the manager and I said: 'I want to stay at Chelsea’. 

“They told me: ‘We have a lot of confidence in you and we want you to stay too.’ So everything was perfect.

“All the people said I wanted to leave, that I was not happy in London but its not true. Now I have taken another house, a bigger one, near to Cobham.

“My wife is very happy. When everyone is talking about the possibility to leave I am here looking for a house. So the story is finished and I can't wait for Sunday’s game,” he added. 

The striker - who also changed his shirt number from nine to 29 to celebrate the day his twin boys were born - is eager to silence his critics and showcase his abilities in front of goal as he has set his eyes on securing the Golden Boot. 

However, Morata would prefer Chelsea return to the top of the Premier League after finishing last season outside the top four - with the two previous winners of the award failing to secure silverware with their respective club.

“For me I prefer to score 10 goals and take the trophy. I want to win the Golden Boot but in England in the last year the Golden Boot winner didn’t take any trophies,” he said. 

The striker will have his first opportunity to bounce back when the Blues face off against Manchester City for the Community Shield on Sunday. 

