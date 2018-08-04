Arsenal Lining Up £25m Bid for World Cup Star in Attempt to Bolster Defensive Line

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £25m bid for Croatian World Cup star Domagoj Vida.



Arsenal have already signed Sokratis and Stephan Lichtsteiner this window, but new manager Unai Emery (at least according to The Sun) still wants to add one more defender to his squad in an attempt to bolster his back, before he transfer window closes in under a week's time.





Croatia centre back Vida, who is currently playing his football for Turkish side Besiktas, is Arsenal's latest target.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Vida only signed for his current club in January 2018, managing 13 league appearances last term as Besiktas missed out on Champions League qualification by just one point.



However, it was his performances at the World Cup in Russia which caught the world's attention as he helped his Croatia side reach the final. While his side were beaten 4-2 by France in the final, the 29-year-old announced himself on the world's stage and won many admirers with some impressive performances.





Now after spending just seven months in Turkey, it looks as though Vida may be on the move once again.

The Sun report claims that the deal with Arsenal will only go through should either Shkodran Mustafi or Danny Welbeck leave the club in the coming days.





Vida had also been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks, although reliable journalists have since dismissed the claims, with the Reds highly unlikely to rival Arsenal if the Gunners' interest is real.