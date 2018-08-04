Everton Face Competition as Man Utd Defender Marcos Rojo Emerges as Surprise Target for PSG

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo could be set to bring his four-year stay at Old Trafford to an end before the transfer window closes, with Paris Saint-Germain rumoured to be interested in signing the 28-year-old.

Rojo has made 107 appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club from Sporting CP in 2014 but has seen his first-team opportunities limited under Jose Mourinho and featured in just 12 matches for the club last season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Rojo has attracted interest from Everton due to Marco Silva's desire to sign a left-sided centre-back. However, According to the Sun (via Sports Mole), the Toffees could be beaten to the signing of the defender by PSG, with the French giants likely to offer Rojo a far more lucrative package should they choose to make a bid.

Rojo recently featured for Argentina at the World Cup, scoring a crucial goal to help La Albiceleste defeat Nigeria and qualify for the knockout phase of the competition.

However, Rojo has often been criticised for his defensive abilities and he has failed to secure a regular spot in United's back line, particularly since the arrival of Mourinho who values defensive stability as a crucial element of his tactical setup.

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

PSG have made a number of sales this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules following the signings of Neymar last summer and Kylian Mbappe this year for a combined total of almost £400m.

Players such as Javier Pastore and Yuri Berchiche have departed the club to help balance the books, though it seems the French champions would be willing to part with around £20m to secure the services of Rojo.