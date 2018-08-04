Former Premier League Striker Dimitar Berbatov Makes Surprising Prediction Ahead of New Season

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed the Red Devils to win the Premier League title this season - and predicted his other former club Spurs to finish in second place.

According to Football London, the Bulgarian striker believes his two biggest former clubs will do battle for the league crown this season, ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Berbatov said: "There are so many talented teams, with great quality players, and it's hard for me to say one of them will definitely win.





"It needs to be the team with the most quality, like Manchester City last season, they were fully equipped and deserved to be the Premier League champions.

"The top four will be the same as last season but in this order - Manchester United, Spurs, Manchester City and Liverpool.

"This year I hope Manchester United win the Premier League, because obviously I used to play for them, but they have a good team and hopefully they can improve on last year's second place finish. I am also supporting Tottenham, not only because of my history there."

Berbatov also said it was high time former club Spurs won a trophy, having been a member of the side that won their previous one - the 2008 League Cup.

"It's about time they should win something, I've said this before, they have everything they need; new training ground, soon the new stadium, a great boss, a great team, the only thing they're missing is something to show off for it, 'we fought so hard and now we've achieved this'.

"They need that factor. Players want to have something at their career to show their achievements in the form of silverware, 'been there and done this'. This is the year that they deserve it."

Now aged 37, Berbatov is currently without a club having left Indian side Kerala Blasters earlier in the year. The striker is Bulgaria's all-time highest scorer with 48 goals in 78 appearances.