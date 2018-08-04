Former Premier League Striker Dimitar Berbatov Makes Surprising Prediction Ahead of New Season

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has backed the Red Devils to win the Premier League title this season - and predicted his other former club Spurs to finish in second place.

According to Football London, the Bulgarian striker believes his two biggest former clubs will do battle for the league crown this season, ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Berbatov said: "There are so many talented teams, with great quality players, and it's hard for me to say one of them will definitely win.


"It needs to be the team with the most quality, like Manchester City last season, they were fully equipped and deserved to be the Premier League champions.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"The top four will be the same as last season but in this order - Manchester United, Spurs, Manchester City and Liverpool.

"This year I hope Manchester United win the Premier League, because obviously I used to play for them, but they have a good team and hopefully they can improve on last year's second place finish. I am also supporting Tottenham, not only because of my history there."

Berbatov also said it was high time former club Spurs won a trophy, having been a member of the side that won their previous one - the 2008 League Cup.

AFP/GettyImages

"It's about time they should win something, I've said this before, they have everything they need; new training ground, soon the new stadium, a great boss, a great team, the only thing they're missing is something to show off for it, 'we fought so hard and now we've achieved this'.

"They need that factor. Players want to have something at their career to show their achievements in the form of silverware, 'been there and done this'. This is the year that they deserve it."

Now aged 37, Berbatov is currently without a club having left Indian side Kerala Blasters earlier in the year. The striker is Bulgaria's all-time highest scorer with 48 goals in 78 appearances.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)