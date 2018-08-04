Guardiola Admits He Thought Jorginho Transfer Was Done But Claims He Is 'Satisfied' With City Squad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that the club's officials believed that Italy international midfielder Jorginho would move to the Etihad this summer, before the former Napoli star opted to follow head coach Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Etihad throughout last season, where Jorginho was likely being lined up as a long-term replacement for the club's ageing anchorman, Fernandinho.

However, Jorginho instead chose to follow former Napoli manager Sarri to west London, with the Brazil-born midfielder joining Chelsea for an estimated £51m.

"We were close but in the end Jorginho decided to stay with Sarri," Guardiola said, quoted by Sky Sports. "I've said before that I want players who want to come here. He didn't want that. We tried, we believed it was done but at the last turn he decided on Chelsea.

"It's quite similar to Alexis Sánchez [who joined Manchester United in January]. Nothing to say but good luck at Chelsea. English football has an exceptional holding midfielder."

Jorginho is the best signing anyone has made in the Premier League this summer. — joeTweedie (@joeTweedie) August 1, 2018

Guardiola also offered an update on what fans can expect from the rest of the transfer window ahead of deadline day on August 9.

The 47-year-old has only seen Riyad Mahrez and Philippe Sandler join his ranks this summer, but Guardiola insists there will be no more signings unless the club can identify a 'special player'.

"We will see," Guardiola added over City's transfer business, quoted by the Belfast Telegraph. "If at the end we decide to bring another one, it is because he's a special player, can be a special player for the future, not to have one more player for the number.

"So, I'm so satisfied - all my period here, even the first year - with the squad we have.

"Now from Monday we'll be all together. We are going to start to think what we have to do this season to maintain the level of last season."