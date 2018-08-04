Key Liverpool Backroom Departure to Be Made Official Imminently After Months of Speculation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will officially be without his long term assistant and right hand man Zeljko Buvac for the entirety of the Reds' season with an announcement of his permanent departure imminent, according to Liverpool Echo's James Pearce.

Reports have readily looked to update the status of Klopp's assistant - who has been described as 'the brain' by the Reds boss - since he sensationally left the club just three days prior to Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma in April.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Liverpool had immediately looked to quash any claims that he had fallen out with Klopp by citing his absence was due to 'personal reasons'.

However, with months having passed by with little update from Liverpool themselves or sightings of Buvac at the club, it appeared all but certain that a 17-year working relationship between the pair was to come to an abrupt end.

Shame we’re gonna lose Zeljko Buvac, apparently the announcement of his departure from the club is coming soon. We losing the brains of the team😢. Hope this doesn’t affect our progress this season. — DS15 (@BallxrSturridge) August 3, 2018

A departure which Pearce expects to be officially announced soon as he insisted there is no return on the cards.

“Buvac won’t be coming back. I’d expect his departure to be officially confirmed soon,” he told the Liverpool Echo. “Klopp was asked about the situation recently but insisted it was a private matter.

“Buvac was important on match days in terms of tactical input, especially at half-time. But he had become withdrawn towards the end of last season and less involved.

“I don’t see Liverpool being adversely affected by his exit. [Pep] Lijnders has returned to the club and he’s a very popular figure. Klopp values his input greatly,” he added.

Lijnders returned to the club following a brief spell as manager of NEC Nijmegen earlier this year, and the 35-year-old is expected to be offered the position of assistant manager ahead of the new campaign.

In other news, Liverpool may be forced to rethink their £12m asking price for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet as they have yet to receive any formal offers for the 30-year-old who is expected back in training on Sunday.