Report Claims Aston Villa Value Jack Grealish at £35m as Spurs Lowball Offer Is Rejected

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Tottenham have been told by Aston Villa to bump up their offer for 22-year-old Jack Grealish, with the Championship club reportedly seeking £35m for their star man.

Spurs have already seen a £20m bid for Grealish rejected, with Villa boss Steve Bruce revealing that the offer was 'nowhere near' the club's valuation for the player


According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa’s new owners are insulted by Spurs’ low valuation, with time running out to complete a move before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Speaking in his press conference, Bruce confirmed that a bid was made by Spurs, explaining:

“I don’t want to lose Jack and neither do the owners. At the moment Spurs haven’t come up with an offer that is anywhere near acceptable.”


The Villans are looking to bounce back for the forthcoming season, after losing the playoff final against Fulham at Wembley in May. They have also lost their captain John Terry who left the club this summer.

Despite a a number of contract renewals for key players at Spurs, the north London side are yet to make a signing this window. However, Grealish is thought to be Mauricio Pochettino's prime target as he eyes competition for Dele Alli.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It could be a busy final few days for Spurs, with reports suggesting that Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele could all be on their way out before deadline day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)