Report Claims Aston Villa Value Jack Grealish at £35m as Spurs Lowball Offer Is Rejected

Tottenham have been told by Aston Villa to bump up their offer for 22-year-old Jack Grealish, with the Championship club reportedly seeking £35m for their star man.

Spurs have already seen a £20m bid for Grealish rejected, with Villa boss Steve Bruce revealing that the offer was 'nowhere near' the club's valuation for the player.





According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa’s new owners are insulted by Spurs’ low valuation, with time running out to complete a move before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Speaking in his press conference, Bruce confirmed that a bid was made by Spurs, explaining:

“I don’t want to lose Jack and neither do the owners. At the moment Spurs haven’t come up with an offer that is anywhere near acceptable.”





The Villans are looking to bounce back for the forthcoming season, after losing the playoff final against Fulham at Wembley in May. They have also lost their captain John Terry who left the club this summer.

Despite a a number of contract renewals for key players at Spurs, the north London side are yet to make a signing this window. However, Grealish is thought to be Mauricio Pochettino's prime target as he eyes competition for Dele Alli.

It could be a busy final few days for Spurs, with reports suggesting that Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele could all be on their way out before deadline day.