Roma Target Arsenal Midfielder as Potential Alternative to Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

AS Roma have begun exploring alternative options to signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi and are now considering a move for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, according to reports in Italy.

Italian journalist Alessandro Austini claims that Roma's sporting director Monchi "likes Xhaka very much" and will consider signing the player instead of French international N'Zonzi.

However, any potential move for Xhaka will surely be complicated by the fact that the Swiss midfielder only recently signed a new contract with the Gunners.

Xhaka put pen to paper on a new deal in June lasting until the end of the 2022/23 season, meaning the 25-year-old's transfer value will surely have gone up by a significant amount which could price Roma out of a deal.

Meanwhile, N'Zonzi is believed to have a £35m release clause which would facilitate his move away from Sevilla should it be triggered, meaning Roma almost certainly have a greater chance of securing a deal for the 29-year-old.

N'Zonzi had himself been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, only for the club to sign Uruguayan defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira for around £25m instead.

Allsport Co./GettyImages

The Frenchman, who recently won the World Cup as part of Les Bleus' squad, could well be tempted by the prospect of Champions League football after Sevilla missed out on a spot in La Liga's top four - something which Roma could offer him should he join the club.

Returning to the Champions League could also be a temptation for Xhaka, with Arsenal preparing for a second consecutive season in the Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League during Arsene Wenger's final season in charge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)