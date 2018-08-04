Roma Target Arsenal Midfielder as Potential Alternative to Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi

AS Roma have begun exploring alternative options to signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi and are now considering a move for Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, according to reports in Italy.

Italian journalist Alessandro Austini claims that Roma's sporting director Monchi "likes Xhaka very much" and will consider signing the player instead of French international N'Zonzi.

Monchi studia alternative a N'Zonzi.

Per esempio gli piace molto Xhaka dell'Arsenal.

However, any potential move for Xhaka will surely be complicated by the fact that the Swiss midfielder only recently signed a new contract with the Gunners.

Xhaka put pen to paper on a new deal in June lasting until the end of the 2022/23 season, meaning the 25-year-old's transfer value will surely have gone up by a significant amount which could price Roma out of a deal.

Meanwhile, N'Zonzi is believed to have a £35m release clause which would facilitate his move away from Sevilla should it be triggered, meaning Roma almost certainly have a greater chance of securing a deal for the 29-year-old.

N'Zonzi had himself been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, only for the club to sign Uruguayan defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira for around £25m instead.

The Frenchman, who recently won the World Cup as part of Les Bleus' squad, could well be tempted by the prospect of Champions League football after Sevilla missed out on a spot in La Liga's top four - something which Roma could offer him should he join the club.

Returning to the Champions League could also be a temptation for Xhaka, with Arsenal preparing for a second consecutive season in the Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League during Arsene Wenger's final season in charge.