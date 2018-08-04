Roy Hodgson Claims He'd 'Knock Doors Down' to Re-Sign Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson had admitted he would love to have Ruben Loftus-Cheek back at Selhurst Park this season, should he become available from parent club Chelsea.



The young Englishman spent last season on loan at Palace making 24 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and bagging three assists.

He played a key role in Palace's bid for survival towards the end of the season, and his impressive performances earned him a call up to Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

The midfielder made three appearances in England's run to the semi final in what was his first experience at a major tournament with the senior side. Now upon arrival back in England he has returned to Chelsea. However, with a new manager and new summer signings coming in, it has been suggested that Loftus-Cheek could seek another loan move.



Speaking to talkSPORT , the Eagles' boss Hodgson claimed that although he doesn't know what Chelsea's plans are for the midfielder, he admitted he would love to have him back for a second season and that he would 'knock their door down' to re-sign him.



He said: “We’d love to have him back. There is no question about that but that is something which is totally and utterly in Chelsea’s hands.

“I have no idea what their plans for Ruben are. They haven’t announced to us what their plans are and I’ve seen nothing written publicly but Ruben knows how much we appreciate him and how pleased we were with him, and the fans took him very much.

“If he was available on loan I am pretty sure we would be knocking their door down to get him.”





With Palace's opening game of their Premier League season away to newly-promoted Fulham in just one weeks time, they will need to move quickly should they want to secure his services for the start of the season.