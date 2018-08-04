Tottenham Reportedly Closing in on Signing Inter Midfield Star as Transfer Window Deadline Looms

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Tottenham are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as the transfer window deadline looms.

Maurcio Pochettino's side are yet to make a single signing this summer despite the manager previous suggesting that Spurs need to 'be brave' in the transfer market. Various contract extensions have been handed out to first team regulars, but that is as far as any transfer activity has gone for the north Londoners.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

However, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport (via TeamTalk), they are now closing in on a deal for Inter's Marcelo Brozovic. Spurs are looking to bring in the Croatian for a deal worth around £44m.


It is being reported that Inter are willing to offload Brozovic as they look to raise funds for their own transfer plans as they look to build a squad capable of both competing in the Champions League and for the Serie A title.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Brozovic has been with I Nerrazurri since 2015 after joining from Dynamo Zagreb and has since gone on to become an important component in the midfield at the San Siro.

The 25-year-old also played an important role  for Croatia as they reached the World Cup earlier this summer, fitting seamlessly into the midfield alongside Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

If the reports from Italy prove to be accurate then Brozovic will be an astute signing for Spurs, if his performances for both Inter and Croatia are anything to go by. But with the transfer window closing imminently then both clubs will have to act fast if they are to complete the deal in time. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)