West Ham Reportedly Set to Beat Sporting CP in the Race to Sign Arsenal Striker Lucas Perez

By 90Min
August 04, 2018

Arsenal striker Lucas Perez looks set for a move to West Ham United, despite strong interest from Portuguese outfit Sporting CP.

After arriving at the Emirates in 2016 from Deportivo La Coruna, the Spanish forward was believed to have been the answer to Arsenal’s long-standing issues in attack, but the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette halted his progression, and has effectively left the Spaniard surplus to requirements.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan in at Deportivo La Coruna, but largely failed to impress, scoring a measly eight goals in 35 league appearances. 

Portuguese outlet A Bola have reported that Sporting CP have had a bid accepted by the Gunners, but these rumours were seemingly quashed by Francesco Porzio, who confirmed on Twitter that Perez will be on his to West Ham United to link up with former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

If the Spaniard moves to Stratford, it will be the Hammers’ eighth signing of the summer, as the club have attempted to rebuild following a disappointing 2017/18 Premier League campaign. 

And it's a rebuild that has been seemingly successful - so far - as the Hammers have been in impressive form during pre-season. After the club's most recent pre-season win, new manager Manuel Pellegrini told whufc.com

“The players that have come in with our new project, both the new signings and the players who were here before, feel that the club is doing things well.

“I think that all of them know that they cannot repeat the season that they did last year in the Premier League, because this is not a team that should be fighting against relegation.

“When you put together the work, the ambition and the fact we have changed a lot of things, we hope that we can make a good season.”

