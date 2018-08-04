'You Have to Score': Alex Iwobi Reveals the Advice Given to Him By Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has shared the advice given to him by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, as the Gunners prepare for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old recently signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners to keep him at the Emirates until 2023 and made his World Cup debut this summer with Nigeria.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's official website (via All Nigeria Soccer), Iwobi said: ''I couldn’t believe it when I was told that Thierry Henry was going to come and coach us, and I will always remember this one thing he said.





''He would always say that a lot of people play well, but if you haven’t impacted the game or done something that people recognise, then you really go unnoticed.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

''Basically for an attacking player, you have to get that goal or you have to get that assist.''





Arsenal's all-time highest goalscorer, Henry scored 228 goals in 376 appearances for the club across two spells in North London, winning the Premier League's Golden Boot on numerous occasions.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Though Iwobi is still some way from reaching the heights of Henry, the young Nigerian is clearly determined to make a name for himself in the same vein as the Frenchman and will be striving to rack up more goals and assists in the new season.

Iwobi will have to compete with the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a place in Arsenal's starting 11, and the forward will be well aware of his need to hit the ground running if he is to earn himself a place in manager Unai Emery's plans.