Álvaro Morata to Stay at Stamford Bridge Next Season After Vote of Confidence From Chelsea Board

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has confirmed that he will be staying at Stamford Bridge, finally bringing an end to speculation about his future which has rumbled on all summer.

The 25-year-old explained in an interview with the Mirror that he expressed his desire to stay at the club to a high-profile director at Stamford Bridge.

He was delighted to hear that the feeling was mutual, and senior officials at Chelsea have placed their confidence in the Spaniard ahead of the forthcoming season.

“On the first day of pre-season I spoke to [Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia] and with the manager and I said: 'I want to stay at Chelsea’.

“They told me: ‘We have a lot of confidence in you and we want you to stay too.’ So everything was perfect.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“All the people said I wanted to leave, that I was not happy in London but it's not true. Now I have taken another house, a bigger one, near to Cobham.

“My wife is very happy. When everyone is talking about the possibility to leave I am here looking for a house. So the story is finished and I can't wait for Sunday’s game.”

Morata is set to feature in the annual Community Shield fixture against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as Chelsea prepare for a long Premier League season, and Morata has revealed that league glory is more important to him than winning the Golden Boot.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

“For me I prefer to score 10 goals and take the trophy. I want to win the Golden Boot but in England in the last year the Golden Boot winner didn’t take any trophies.”

