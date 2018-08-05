Chelsea 0-2 Man City: Citizens Cruise to Community Shield Win as Disjointed Blues Wilt at Wembley

Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday afternoon, in the annual Premier League curtain raiser at Wembley Stadium.



Sergio Agüero gave the Citizens an early lead after firing home his 200th club goal with a trademark precision finish. The fan's favourite doubled his tally for the afternoon midway through the second half, clipping home a tidy finish following a swashbuckling counter-attack. City's win never looked in doubt, as they comprehensively outclassed their opponents.

The game started brightly, with City looking to dominate proceedings amid strong pressing work from the Blues. Leroy Sané had the first effort of the match, drilling a long range shot across the face of goal, which flew narrowly wide of Willy Caballero's far post. The Premier League champions continued to look threatening, as their play began to gather momentum.

The Citizens took a deserved lead in the 12th minute, as the Blues were torn apart by a clinical move. Phil Foden surged through the Chelsea defence before teeing up Agüero, who had time to control the ball before hammering his shot into the bottom right corner of the net, with the stretching Caballero unable to stop the perfectly place effort.

GOAL! Aguerrrrroooooo.. Foden sets him up, Sergio powers it in to the bottom corner. City one up! — 90min (@90min_Football) August 5, 2018

Chelsea's defence continued to look fragile, and Caballero was soon drawn into making another save after Agüero was given acres of space by David Luiz to take a pop at goal. The Blues' passing continued to undermine their attempts to find an equaliser, with their efforts being intercepted by the City defence with ease throughout the opening twenty minutes.





Sané should have capitalised from a Jorginho defensive lapse soon afterwards, but was unable to take advantage of the three-on-two situation, and his tame shot was smothered by the onrushing Cabellero. Álvaro Morata then spurned his side's first real chance of the game, blasting a wild shot over the bar when he had teammates crying out for a pass.

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi then had a crack from the edge of the area, and was unlucky to see his well struck shot fly wide of Claudio Bravo's far post. The 17-year-old continued to impress, and hit the target soon after with a dipping effort following a tenacious burst through the City defence.

The Blues were having more possession, but City seemed happy holding them at arms length, with Foden and Riyad Mahrez continually launching a counter-attacks at the bewildered Chelsea back-line. Bravo almost gifted the Blues an equaliser on the brink of half-time, completely misjudging a Marcos Alonso long ball and making a hurried recovery.

HALF TIME | A very strong first half from our Blues... and a BIG congrats to @aguerosergiokun for scoring his 200th City goal!



🔘 0-1 🔵 #cfcvcity pic.twitter.com/oeUP7lNupv — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2018

City were right back on it in the second half, with Agüero taking on Luiz and skewing a shot just wide of the Chelsea goal. The Argentine ace then missed an absolute sitter, having once again got the better of Luiz, the striker was in one-on-one with Caballero, but was forced wide by the keeper and sent his effort into the side netting.





Moments later, Agüero ripped the Blues defence open yet again, but Foden's scuffed effort was comfortably held by the Chelsea keeper. In the 57th minute, Agüero struck again, as a clinical counter-attack allowed the club icon to tuck home from close range. The Blues were being outclassed, as the Premier League champions continued to assert their authority.

GOAL! From one end to the other, Stones intercepts and plays it out to Bernardo Silva, Ageuro's finish is clinical! 2-0. City are cruising... 😎 — 90min (@90min_Football) August 5, 2018

Mauricio Sarri's side looked to react, and Pedro dragged a shot wide of the target following a positive forward move from the Blues. City came straight back at them, and Mahrez's swerving effort whizzed a yard past the post from distance. Agüero then almost had his hat-trick, after hitting a half volley straight at Caballero.





As the game ticked into the final ten minutes, substitute Brahim Díaz called Caballero into action once again with a stinging effort, before fellow sub Gabriel Jesus also tested the former Man City stopper. Chelsea subs Tammy Abraham and Victor Moses both had good chances at the death, but City weathered the mini storm as powered home to win the trophy.

Here is the Blues' starting 11! 💪



Just one hour to go... #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/zdjHSHaEhv — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2018





Your @HaysWorldwide #cfcvcity, Community Shield line-up!



CITY XI | Bravo, Walker, Stones, Aguero, Laporte, Sane, Bernardo, Mendy, Fernandinho (c), Mahrez, Foden



SUBS | Ederson, Kompany, Gundogan, Otamendi, Jesus, Diaz, Gomes pic.twitter.com/SQvs5apXFI — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 5, 2018



