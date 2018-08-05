Chelsea Favourites to Sign Wilfried Zaha After Spurs Laugh Down Crystal Palace's £75m Asking Price

With Wilfried Zaha turning down a contract extension at Selhurst Park, rumours have begun to fly around that he won't be plying his trade at Crystal Palace next season.

Signing a new deal all but 12 months ago, the Ivory Coast international has rejected an extra £25,000 per week deal. Eyeing European nights, Zaha has been allured by the potential of a move across London, either to Chelsea or Tottenham.

With the Lilywhites keen on the winger, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino investigated the possibility of taking Zaha to the north side of the city. However, Crystal Palace's valuation of their star player is somewhat astronomical.

Spurs flat out refusal to even bother with the transfer after a £75m price tag was placed on Zaha has left Chelsea as prime suitors. However, Roy Hodgson is determined to keep the winger with the Eagles, and unless their wants are met, there will be no move.

Imagine Zaha in that Chelsea line-up! 😍 pic.twitter.com/CNFmLoseEJ — 90min (@90min_Football) August 2, 2018

The Mirror reports that Zaha wishes for another crack at the big time after his move to Manchester United didn't meet expectations. If Willian is to leave SW6, then the 25-year-old hopes to be his replacement.

Whether Maurizio Sarri would be willing to part with such a fee is yet to be seen. However, it is likely he would be able to buy a whole host of talent for the sum quoted.

With the Premier League transfer window closing on Thursday night, English clubs have seen their deadline to complete business dramatically cut.

Proven to have excellent speed, dribbling ability and an eye for goal, Zaha had a direct contribution in 14 of Palace's goals last season. Integral to survival, it is clear why the Eagles don't want to see their leading man leave on the cheap.